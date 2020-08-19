Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1,683.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 668,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,844,000 after buying an additional 50,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 360.2% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 105,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $2,389,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,825. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

