Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.77. 5,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,082 shares of company stock valued at $62,405,101 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

