Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,547 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

CMI stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.30. 10,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,565. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

