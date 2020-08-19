Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $73.56. 20,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

