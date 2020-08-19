Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,846 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,418,000 after buying an additional 605,676 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.85. 11,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,371. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

