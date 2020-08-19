Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 37,012 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,012 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,526,000 after acquiring an additional 175,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after buying an additional 2,593,238 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after buying an additional 42,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,354,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,463,000 after buying an additional 427,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

HCA stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.08. 8,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,823. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.