Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 49.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,861 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. 15,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

