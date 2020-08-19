Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.84

Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.84 and traded as high as $142.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 520 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$135.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $354.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07.

Senvest Capital Company Profile (TSE:SEC)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. The company invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of warrants and options to purchase or sell equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts; and private entities whose shares/units do not trade in an active market.

