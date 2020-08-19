Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) CEO Buys $97,163.68 in Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 61,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $97,163.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. 183,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. Servicesource International Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 480.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 82,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Servicesource International by 135.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Servicesource International by 133.3% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Servicesource International during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SREV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

