Sessia (KICKS) Price Tops $0.10

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Sessia has a market cap of $719,472.06 and $1.87 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039572 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.69 or 0.05665987 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00046225 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,917,959 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

