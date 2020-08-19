Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,330.63 ($30.47).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,550 ($33.34) to GBX 2,450 ($32.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,258 ($29.52) to GBX 2,195 ($28.70) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,300 ($30.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.68) to GBX 2,550 ($33.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

In related news, insider James Bowling sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,471 ($32.30), for a total value of £101,681.65 ($132,934.57).

LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,435 ($31.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 36.73. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 24.52 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,716 ($35.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,447.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,433.60.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 146 ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 135.20 ($1.77) by GBX 10.80 ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Severn Trent will post 14003.9986043 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.