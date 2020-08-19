Sharder Hits One Day Volume of $164,698.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $164,698.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.04 or 0.05566934 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046268 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain.

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.