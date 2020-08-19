Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. China International Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,066.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

