Shift Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Shift has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shift has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $5,294.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

