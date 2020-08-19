Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NYSE SFL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Ship Finance International has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ship Finance International had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ship Finance International will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,804,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 505.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 150,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

