Shivom Market Cap Tops $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDEX. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shivom

Shivom is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom.

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

