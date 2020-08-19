Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Decreases By 50.5%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BCOW stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 83,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 477.5% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

