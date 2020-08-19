Short Interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Declines By 14.5%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 11,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

