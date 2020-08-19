Short Interest in Aleafia Health Inc (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Drops By 17.5%

Aleafia Health Inc (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,341,600 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.