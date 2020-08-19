Short Interest in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Decreases By 14.7%

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 808,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABTX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ABTX opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $544.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

