Short Interest in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Declines By 66.6%

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the July 30th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATAX. BidaskClub lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 125,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.53. America First Multifamily Investors has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 47.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.