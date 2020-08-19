Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Grows By 46.9%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the July 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 17.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 152,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 23.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 78.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

