Short Interest in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Drops By 36.4%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 30th total of 812,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,176. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 201.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 625.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

ATR traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $117.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

