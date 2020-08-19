Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Declines By 15.8%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,241,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 85,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 343,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

