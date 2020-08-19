Short Interest in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Decreases By 17.6%

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Atossa Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Atossa Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15).

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

