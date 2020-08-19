Short Interest in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Rises By 100.0%

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BCTF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bancorp 34 has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bancorp 34 stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.97% of Bancorp 34 worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.