Short Interest in Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expands By 25.7%

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

BPRN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

