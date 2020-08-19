Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Increases By 28.8%

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BSET stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 61,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,588.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Wampler, Jr. purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,107.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,674.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,750 shares of company stock worth $98,708. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth $374,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.