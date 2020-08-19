Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Declines By 14.8%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 20.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BGFV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 1,248,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,233. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $32,130.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $90,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.