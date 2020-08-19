Short Interest in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) Grows By 49.9%

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the July 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BNGO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,265,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. BioNano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.88.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.52% and a negative return on equity of 15,217.90%. Analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

