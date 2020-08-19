Short Interest in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declines By 32.7%

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 79.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the first quarter valued at $140,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 45.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Fund alerts:

Blackrock Muniyield Fund stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.