Short Interest in Brooge Holdings (NASDAQ:BROG) Increases By 135.1%

Brooge Holdings (NASDAQ:BROG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the July 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Brooge in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Brooge alerts:

Shares of BROG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,646. Brooge has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brooge stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brooge Holdings (NASDAQ:BROG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge

Brooge Energy Ltd. is a holding company, which is created for the purpose of effectuating the business combination with Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.