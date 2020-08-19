Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Grows By 690.9%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 690.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BSQUARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:BSQR traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,729. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.71. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

