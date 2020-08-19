Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Grows By 193.8%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 11.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the first quarter worth about $324,000.

Shares of CCD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

