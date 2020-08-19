Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Expands By 166.9%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 166.9% from the July 15th total of 445,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 1,204,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 19.06, a quick ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 7.00.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,440.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

