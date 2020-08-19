Short Interest in CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Expands By 150.0%

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CBM Bancorp stock remained flat at $$12.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CBM Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.74% of CBM Bancorp worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

