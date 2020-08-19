Short Interest in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Declines By 17.1%

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 15,520,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.88. 128,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,775.22, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $138,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Leblanc acquired 1,189 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,428. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

