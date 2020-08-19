Short Interest in China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Drops By 73.9%

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the July 15th total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CCCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 8,433,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,370. China Ceramics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

About China Ceramics

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

