Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Expands By 10.8%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.5 days.

CHEOF remained flat at $$133.25 on Wednesday. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.80.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

