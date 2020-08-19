Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rises By 23.0%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 692,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBCP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $161,213.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $383,013.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,801.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,513 shares of company stock valued at $580,043 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 41.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 79.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 475,566 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 55.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. 26.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

