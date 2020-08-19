Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Decreases By 97.6%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp stock remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Consumers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.