Short Interest in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Declines By 17.7%

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 9,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $212,601.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,748 shares of company stock valued at $37,965,816. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $300.43 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $319.55. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

