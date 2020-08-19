Short Interest in Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Drops By 54.5%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the July 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DTRC opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Dakota Territory Resource has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Lynn Bachman sold 275,000 shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $68,750.00.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

