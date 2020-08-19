Short Interest in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Drops By 35.8%

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Dunkin Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 201,510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 695,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at $982,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNKN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. The stock had a trading volume of 657,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.
Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DNKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.
About Dunkin Brands Group
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
