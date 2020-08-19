Short Interest in Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Declines By 18.5%

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE EHC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. 8,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,809. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.