Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Drops By 16.8%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 998,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.58. 363,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $80.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6,813.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.