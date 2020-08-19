Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Drops By 32.8%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the July 30th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 987.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,630.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.