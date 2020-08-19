Short Interest in Flughafen Zurich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Declines By 18.8%

Flughafen Zurich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,280.0 days.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zurich in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of Flughafen Zurich stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zurich has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $181.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.51.

About Flughafen Zurich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zürich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

