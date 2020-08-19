Short Interest in GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Declines By 37.0%

GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBLX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 142,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,618. GB Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc focuses to be a technology and solution company that converts the cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for various ailments. The company is developing technologies in plant biology, cultivation and extraction techniques, which are combined with biotechnology; and plans to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies.

