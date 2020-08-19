Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Decreases By 36.7%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the July 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HLTRF stock remained flat at $$13.27 during trading on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HLS Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

